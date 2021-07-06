Franklin Man Arrested for Shooting Firework Mortar at Metro Police Helicopter

By
Williamson Source
-
john schmid
john schmid (photo by MNPD)

According to a Metro Police’s tweet, Frankin resident John Schmid, 18 was arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a Metro Police helicopter just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The helicopter was flying at 500 feet over a Haywood Ln parking lot as part of a street racing initiative.

