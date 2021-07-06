Franklin Man Arrested for Shooting Firework Mortar at Metro Police Helicopter

According to a Metro Police’s tweet, Frankin resident John Schmid, 18 was arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a Metro Police helicopter just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The helicopter was flying at 500 feet over a Haywood Ln parking lot as part of a street racing initiative.

John Schmid, 18, of Franklin is jailed on 2 cts of agg assault on police & felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at an MNPD helicopter just after midnight. The helicopter was flying at 500 ft over a Haywood Ln parking lot as part of a street racing initiative. pic.twitter.com/g8TTJL3rRz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2021