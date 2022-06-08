Franklin Man Arrested for a Series of Auto Burglaries

Franklin Police have captured a man they believe to be responsible for a series of auto burglaries along the W. Main St. and Downs Blvd. corridors.

For the past several months area residents have reported different unlocked vehicles being burglarized overnight. Investigating officers developed 35-year-old Edwin Andrews, of Franklin, as a suspect. When officers went to arrest Andrews at his W. Main St. home, Monday night, he retreated inside and hid in a crawlspace. Officers who chased Andrews into the home discovered several stolen items, including a handgun.

Charged with Criminal Impersonation, Evading Arrest, Felony Theft, Drug Possession, and Auto Burglary, Andrews remains jailed on the $14,000 bond set by the Magistrate. Additional charges are anticipated in this case. Alert citizens and proactive policing led to Andrews’ identification and arrest.

Franklin Police urge residents to remove valuables, especially firearms, from their vehicles each night and to lock their car doors.

