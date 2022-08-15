Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Peering Over Bathroom Stalls at Children

A Franklin man is free on bond after police arrested him for peeping over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl. The victims in this case were a 12 and 14-year-old girl, and their mom.

The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off of the gold-colored van he was driving. Using that license plate and a previous booking photo, officers identified Medina as the suspect and arrested him outside of his Franklin home shortly after the incident.

Charged with three counts of Observation Without Consent (x2 misdemeanors and x1 felony count), Medina is free on bond and due in court at 9:00 am on August 16

