



Southern Living released its list of the South’s Best Small Towns for 2020.

Coming in at number four on the list is Franklin.

“Just south of Nashville is a picturesque but sophisticated town filled with shops and restaurants and plenty of porches for sitting and chatting. Don’t miss Main Street, where you’ll find the Art Deco-style Franklin Theatre that was built in 1937. New to Franklin is the luxury Harpeth Hotel, a boutique property on the Harpeth River,” Southern Living wrote about Franklin.

The top 5 on Southern Living’s list include:

Williamsburg, VA Beaufort, South Carolina Fairhope, Alabama Franklin, TN Fredericksburg, VA

Read the complete list here.



