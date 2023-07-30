Franklin Makes List for Top 100 Places to Live in U.S.

Livability released its 2023 list of “Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US.” For a second year in a row, two Tennessee cities appear on the list – Franklin and Knoxville.

In talking about Franklin, Livability shared, “Franklin is the epitome of small-town, Southern charm. Minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Nashville, Franklin is a historic town with rich history and an innovative spirit where families and entrepreneurs alike can thrive.”

Franklin scored 764 out 1000 with high marks for healthcare, safety, housing, economy, and transportation.

With the high marks in safety, Livability shares that Franklin is a good place to raise a family. Stating, “The schools are so good in Franklin that people and companies from across the country plant roots in the community. The city also offers plenty of fun for all ages at local farms, parks, a kid’s gym, a ceramic studio, theaters, art galleries, shopping centers and more.”

Here are a few quick facts about Franklin from the study.

Median household income-$104,346

Total Population-87,888

Median Rent-$1,426

Median Home Value-$488,629

Average State Property Tax-$1,270

Average Commute-19.87 minutes

Read the complete study here.