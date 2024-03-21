Franklin Makers Market to Return to The Factory

Franklin Makers Market is coming to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, April 28th. For its seventh installment, the market will welcome the spring with local shopping, brunch bites, cocktails, and more. This one-day market takes place on Sunday, April 28th. The event starts at noon and runs throughout the afternoon until 4 PM.

Franklin Makers Market is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. A carefully curated selection of 75 artisan makers will make for a happy Sunday afternoon of shopping, sipping & snacking.

All 75 participating retailers have been carefully procured and reflect the highest quality of local artisans across various categories. Attendees can expect a wide range of handcrafted home goods, art, stationery, clothing, health and beauty products, and more.

NEW THIS YEAR! Enhance your Franklin Makers Market experience with the Brunch Pass. The Brunch Pass accesses the exclusive Brunch Mezzanine, which includes brunch bites by Big Bad Breakfast, a reserved area overlooking the festival, and a complimentary brunch cocktail. Non-alcoholic complimentary beverage options are available as well.

This event is open to the public and free to attend; tickets are not required for the market, but must be purchased for the Brunch Pass. For more information, visit FranklinMakersMarket.com.