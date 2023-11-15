Franklin Makers Market Returns to Westhaven

On Saturday, November 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm, Franklin Makers Market will take place in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin.

Kick off the holiday season with the free winter market with over 60 craft and artisan vendors, tasty treats, photos with Santa, a cocktail bar, and more.

Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. Attendees can expect unique gifts and goods from a wide range of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, art, stationery, clothing, and health and beauty products.

Some of the vendors to appear at the market will be 1220 Bloom Street, Andrea Silva Designs, Anne Robyn Designs, Cheesecake Society, Dog Bandana Co., Emrose Bands, Good Girl Hat Co, Kelli’s Cakes, Renee Evans Art, The Pottery Wagon, and VanBern Woodworks.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, November 18th

11 am to 3 pm

The Lake at Westhaven

1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin

Follow on Facebook