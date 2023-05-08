Franklin Makers Market Reschedules Event Due to Severe Weather

Update: The Franklin Makers Market was set to take place on May 7th but due to the weather on Sunday, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 11th. The event takes place at The Factory in Franklin.

For its 5th installment, the spring edition market is setting its sights on a larger footprint than ever before. The event starts at noon and runs throughout the afternoon until 4 PM.

Franklin Makers Market is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. A carefully curated selection of 70 artisan makers will make for a happy Sunday afternoon of shopping, sipping & snacking.

Food from Whitney Cookies, Haute Wheels, Daddy’s Dogs, and Cousins Maine Lobster, will be available for purchase along with beverages, including coffee from Brewspiration and brunch-themed cocktails from Gran Centenario, Pickers Vodka, and Martini & Rossi, along with the classic Two Lane American Golden Lager.

All 70 participating retailers have been carefully procured and reflect the highest quality of local artisans across various categories. Attendees can expect a wide range of handcrafted home goods, art, stationery, clothing, health and beauty products, and more.

This event is open to the public and free to attend; tickets are not required. Be sure to bring your ID if you wish to partake in the libations.

For more information, visit FranklinMakersMarket.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @franklinmakersmarket.