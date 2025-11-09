Franklin Makers Market Adds Santa Paddle to Event

Franklin Makers Market has announced the debut of the Santa Paddle at the

2025 event, taking place on November 15th at the Westhaven Lakefront. This exciting addition is sure to light up the spirits of revelers of all ages!

The Santa Paddle sees dozens of participants dressed up in Santa garb as they paddle out on Westhaven Lake together, all in benefit of Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FoWCAC). The fun begins at 2 PM with a Santa Strut where humans and dogs alike will parade around the lake, with Mrs. Claus leading the way. Then get ready to hop in your watercraft and do a lap around the lake to the sound of three holiday tunes. After the festive paddle, the Santas will be rewarded with cookies, provided by Dirty Dough, for a job well done.

Participants have the option of Basic Registration (BYO watercraft) or All-Inclusive (event provides your paddleboard, canoe, or kayak). If you want to support but stay dry, you can choose the Santa Strut option. All of the proceeds benefit FoWCAC, an organization that advocates for humane treatment of animals in Williamson County, so every paddle counts!

Santa Paddle registrations are officially open at FranklinMakersMarket.com. All registration options include a commemorative Santa hat and cookies, provided by Dirty Dough, after the paddle. All participants must wear a Santa suit or all red clothing. You’ll receive your commemorative Santa hat onsite.

The Santa Paddle is one of the many delightful activities taking place at Franklin Makers Market, which sees 100+ artisan vendors selling unique, handmade items, including home goods, jewelry, art, stationery, clothing, and health and beauty products. See the full lineup of curated makers at FranklinMakersMarket.com.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase onsite. Stop by the market bar for 21+ wine, mimosas, and cocktails from Spritz Del Conte, or shop spirit-free and CBD+THC beverages from Better Than Booze. This one-day festival takes place on Saturday, November 15th, from 11 AM until 4 PM at the Westhaven Lake located at 1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064

This event is open to the public; tickets are not required. Attendees should bring a valid ID if they wish to partake in the libations. For more information, visit FranklinMakersMarket.com.

