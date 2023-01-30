Franklin Looking for Artists for Pedestrian Bridge

Franklin– The City of Franklin Public Arts Commission (FPAC) is inviting artists and artist teams to submit their qualifications to be considered for one or more permanent art commissions at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

This is the first art to be commissioned by the Public Arts Commission! The City of Franklin was awarded a transportation alternative grant for a pedestrian bridge to span the Harpeth River to connect the park to an existing trail system in Chestnut Bend neighborhood. “The City of Franklin is committed to providing safe pedestrian and bicyclist facilities for its residents and linking critical economic, residential, and recreational areas. Projects like this enhance the lives of Franklin citizens and make our community more livable thanks to partnerships of the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation,” said Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore.

The community has expressed an interest in seeing artwork that represents the farm’s history and culture on four featured areas on the new pedestrian bridge. This public art opportunity is administered by FPAC, in partnership with the City’s Parks Department. Funding for this artist opportunity is through a grant.

FPAC is requesting that potential artists submit their qualifications and examples of work with references. The top three potential artists chosen will be invited to an interview with the FPAC.

Each bridge panel to host the artwork measures 2.5 ft x 5 ft. The finalist must design and be mindful to create a sustainable piece of art that can be maintained, cleaned overtime and waterproof or water resistant as it will be subject to flooding. A biography of the artist will be located on each side of the bridge briefly explaining the idea of each piece.

For further information and how to apply send submittals to publicart@franklintn.gov. For questions or to request clarifications about any aspect of the solicitation, please contact Heather Eusebio, Research and Planning Specialist, Franklin Parks Department at 615.794.2103 ext. 5311. The deadline to apply is 3/06/2023, by 2:00 p.m. central time. The complete RFQ can be found at www.franklintn.gov/artproject