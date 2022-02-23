Franklin Liquor Store Shoplifter Gets Away After Dragging Clerk with Car

Franklin Police need your help to identify a repeat, local liquor store shoplifter. At least twice, this suspect visited Westside Wine and Spirits on Front Street, and put two bottles of booze down his pants.

A clerk confronted the suspect during the second in-progress theft, following him out to a light blue Mazda car. That’s when the suspect physically assaulted and then drug the clerk with his car, threatening to run him over. The suspect got away and the clerk was not seriously injured. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know who the suspect is.





Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

MORE CRIME NEWS