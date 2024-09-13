Franklin Light Opera to Perform The Pirates of Penzance at Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Grab your family and your cutlass, and join the fun in a hilariously swashbuckling, high-seas adventure! Gilbert & Sullivan’s beloved operetta, The Pirates of Penzance, is coming to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center in Franklin, September 13-15, 2024. Produced by Franklin Light Opera, curtains open 7pm Friday and Saturday, with 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Gilbert and Sullivan first presented The Pirates of Penzance in New York in 1879, and was the only one of their operettas to have its world premiere in the United States. It has remained popular both here and throughout the English speaking world ever since.

The story centers on the dilemma of young Frederic who, as a child, was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates until his 21st birthday. Since he was born in leap year on February 29, he is honor bound to remain a pirate until the distant date of 1940, despite his moral objection to piracy. Helping Frederic deal with this unusual predicament are the brash Pirate King, Ruth (pirate maid-of-all-work), romantic Mabel, and the delightfully stuffy Major-General Stanley.

Behind the scenes is director Christopher Cooper. Music director, Makai Keur, lends his talent to the production, conducting a live orchestra. With costume design by Elizabeth Johnson, assistant costumer Nicholas Branson, and stage manager Donovan Hughes, this show promises to be vibrant, memorable, and entertaining.

Cast as the handsome and honorable Frederick is Franklin Light Opera veteran Nicholas Branson. Coloratura soprano Karen Wonder Dumont will perform the role of Mabel. The Major, well known from one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most famous songs “I am the very model of a Modern Major General,” will be played by Chad Jones. Andrew Hutton will be the charismatic Pirate King, Will Lasley plays the role of the Sergeant of Police, and Jessica Lynn French joins them as Ruth.

The large cast features local talent, and FLO’s very first youth chorus will be making their debut with a pre-show of sea shanties.

Ticket prices range from $20-35, and can be purchased at www.franklinlightopera.com.

Franklin Light Opera, founded in 2020, exists to foster community involvement through productions of timeless operettas, and to offer educational programs for youth and adults.

To support Franklin Light Opera, tax-deductible donations can be made through www.franklinlightopera.org.

