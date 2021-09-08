Franklin Light Opera Company Announces Production of Cinderella

By
Press Release
-

The Franklin Light Opera Company announces its premiere production of Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. The production will run for three performances, September 10 at 8:00pm, September 11 at 8:00pm and Sunday, September 12 at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website, www.wcpactn.com.

This lighthearted opera, originally premiered in a salon setting in 1904, has rarely been performed in the United States but is experiencing a renaissance and Pauline Viardot’s beautiful music is now being appreciated as never before. Translated into English, this family friendly and magical production will be directed by Susan Weisbarth with Mark Ring as musical director and conductor of a small instrumental ensemble.

Starring in the principal roles are Briar Moroschak as Cinderella, Carl Rosenthal as the Prince, Karen Wonder Dumont as the Fairy Godmother, Allison Deady as Armelinde, Paige Stinnett as Maguelonne, Tyler Saunders as Barigoule and Samuel Cotten as the Baron with Hallie Long, Liza Marie Johnston, Taylor Chadwick and Quinton Tolbert featured in the ensemble.

Newly founded in 2020, The Franklin Light Opera Company’s mission is to present transformative theatrical experiences to people of all ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities. Future productions will include opera and musical theatre classics, in addition to educational programs. We strive to bring joy and entertainment, and to serve as a source of “light” within the Franklin community! We encourage local performers and theatre enthusiasts to get involved. For more information, or to become a sponsor or donor, please contact [email protected] or see our website: www.franklinlightopera.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here