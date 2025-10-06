Franklin Life Coach Sentenced In Child Exploitation, Identity Theft Case

Gordon Grigg of Franklin has been sentenced to twelve and a half years after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including solicitation of rape of a child, identity theft, and distributing obscene images.

According to District Attorney General Stacey B. Edmonson, the case resulted from a joint undercover investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the Franklin Police Department, led by Detective Megan Valentine. Investigators found that Grigg operated under the guise of a “life coach” program, soliciting adult women to commit sexual acts with their minor children under the false claim that it would empower them. He also used the identities of local women to recruit participants and distributed obscene materials as part of the scheme.

Under the sentence imposed by the court, Grigg will serve four and a half years in confinement followed by eight years of supervised probation. He is required to register as a violent sexual offender for life.

As part of his probation, Grigg must complete sex offender treatment, allow probation officers to monitor his email, and is prohibited from working as a life coach, accessing social media, or owning dogs.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer K. Dungan and Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator Danielle Williams of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

