Franklin Library 2024 Garden Talk Series Begins Feb. 12

The award-winning Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Garden Talk series returns to the Williamson County Public Library in February. This year their Speakers Bureau, along with Williamson County Horticulture Extension Agent Taylor Reeder, will present eight monthly programs covering everything from gardening for pollinators, growing bulbs, edible landscapes, and companion planting.

The first program, “Rainwater Harvesting: Every Drop Counts,” will be held virtually on Monday, February 12 from 1pm to 3pm. Evidence of capturing and storing rainwater goes back thousands of years. Learn why rainwater is better for plants and discover how you can create your own harvesting system that enhances your landscape while decreasing your water bill. Enjoy our Master Gardener speaker sharing his personal adventures in rainwater harvesting. Register at https://bit.ly/GardenTalkProgram1 or at the link below. The day before the event we will email Zoom login instructions to everyone who registers.

The full 2024 Garden Talk lineup is as follows:

February 12: Rainwater Harvesting – Every Drop Counts (Virtual)

March 11: Gardening for Pollinators (Virtual)

April 22: Selecting Native Plants for Your Home Landscape

May 13: Packages of Promise – Plants that Grow from Bulbs

June 10: Cultivating Flavorful Landscapes

July 15: Friendly Companions

August 12: From the Ground Up

September 16: What Weeds are Telling Us

The Garden Talk series, which has been presented at the Library by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association (WCMGA) since 2016, offers research-based horticultural education while promoting environmental stewardship. WCMGA operates as part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office and umbrella of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The programs are designed for seasoned gardeners and beginners alike and combine informative presentations with hands-on demonstrations. In 2020, the series was awarded the Search for Excellence Award by the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners as the state’s best educational gardening program of the year.

All programs are on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The first two programs are virtual via Zoom. The remaining six programs are in-person in the Library’s Meeting Room on the first floor, with an option to join virtually. All programs are free to anyone who would like to attend. For more information or to register, call the Reference Department at 615-595-1243 or go to the Library’s website at https://bit.ly/WCPLtnGardenTalks