Franklin Leaders Want Citizen Input for Strategic Plan

The City of Franklin is excited to engage our citizens in updating the City’s Strategic Plan, Franklin Forward. As part of those efforts, citizens and residents will have the chance to participate in a survey covering a variety of questions and topics about Franklin’s future. The results of the external survey will be collected, and data extracted to determine areas of focus for the community and the strategic plan moving forward.

The results will be combined with results from meetings with citizen stakeholder groups, City Staff, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) to produce a new strategic plan. This new strategic plan not only will capture the concerns of today while focusing on a new 10-year horizon but also will have focused 1–3-year action plans that will assist BOMA and City staff to address areas of priority for our citizens.

Citizens can find the survey at www.franklintn.gov or go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Franklin24. For a look at the previous Strategic Plan for the last 10 years go to https://performance.franklintn.gov/