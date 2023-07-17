Franklin Leaders Begin Review of Capital Project Transportation Needs

Capital road projects are slow and complex, that is why the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) have begun the process of reviewing current road projects and looking to future needs to prepare a prioritized list of projects to get onto the table. This list will take into account economic development, current businesses, population growth areas, land use needs and capital requirements. It is part of the upcoming capital projects review coming before the BOAC at their next meeting.

While housing is the number one concern of local citizens according to recent research by the City of Franklin, transportation is the number two concern. That is why a recent FrankTalks addressed the issues of capital investments in roads. They asked Jonathan Marston, Assistant Director of Engineering for Capital Projects, City of Franklin, to explain the process of planning and funding capital road projects.

“People wonder why it takes so long to get these projects done,” said Marston, “but there is a huge flow chart of all the steps you have to go through to get state and federal funds to make sure you are doing the right thing. And if you mess up any of those steps along the way, that you can’t fix, they can come back and ask you to repay every bit of those funds at the end. That is why we cross all of the “Ts” and dot all of the “Is” and get everything through [the process correctly].” That takes time.

There are four main stages the city must go through in order to get a capital road project completed: planning, environmental analysis, design, and construction. Within each of these stages are many steps, as well as rules and procedures at the federal, state and local level that must be followed in order to receive and keep the funds.

Environmental planning is some of the most important planning that is done. It covers not only soil types, water runoff and chemical contamination, but it also includes considering historical significance issues, cultural factors and natural resources like animal habitats.

Planning – getting ideas down on paper – comes next. This includes purchasing right of way and getting all of the paperwork completed to get funding, be it at the national, state or local level.

“Our ideas come from our major thoroughfare plan, called Connect Franklin,” said Marston. “It is a 25-year plan of things we think will be needed out there. It does not mean we will necessarily build all of them. We review it every few years and it changes…We will be starting the capital investment plan process again [July 11]. That is how the projects get funded…The last time we went through it in 2019, the board approved almost $300 million worth of projects.”

Some major projects that are currently in the pipeline include Columbia Avenue, East McEwan Drive, and Long Lane near the Agriculture Center.

Funding for the Columbia Avenue project was approved in 2011 or 2012. It will be five lanes and have sidewalks where it doesn’t affect property owners too badly. They are just now in the planning process, and will soon be working on the purchase of land from property owners. The project is expected to be completed in roughly four to five years. It is 80% federally funded and 20% state funded because it is a state and federal route. Franklin is just managing the project. It will be about a $45 million project when completed.

The East McEwan project is a little further along, and it will take two to three years to complete. This is Phase IV. The city plans to bid it out soon and construction will take about two to three years. It will also have funding from federal and state sources.

Long Lane is a project in design right now. They will move into the right-of-way phase pretty soon. This one will be entirely funded by local tax dollars, impact fees, bond funds, and general funds. It will not be completed until about 2029.

Marston says that they are trying to complete the projects as fast as possible, but he jokes, “We have government fast and normal person fast. We are doing government fast.”