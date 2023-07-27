Franklin Kroger Converts to All Self-Checkout

If you’ve recently shopped at the Kroger located at 2020 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs area, you will notice a big change to the store – it’s all self-checkout.

The changeover happened on Friday, July 21st. The Mallory Lane store was selected due to the rate of customers using self-checkout, stated a Kroger spokesperson.

Several wide new lanes have been added for customers to place large orders on a conveyor belt. If you cannot use the self-checkout, a Kroger spokesperson shared that staff will be on hand to assist you.

No jobs were eliminated due to the implementation of the new self-checkout lanes, states Kroger. Kroger plans to make other local stores 100 percent self-checkout.