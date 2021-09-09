Franklin Kiwanis Announces Christmas Parade Date

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has scheduled their annual Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade for Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m to take place in downtown Franklin.

The annual event is making its return following its cancellation in 2020 due to Covid concerns. Registration to participate in the parade is open on Eventbrite at 2021 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade. The theme of this year’s parade is “Songs of the Season.”

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin. Through sponsorships by businesses and individuals, dollars are raised which are then used to grant $1000.00 scholarships to local graduating Seniors. A number of social service agencies that serve children have also received monetary donations from the club, which supports the mission of Kiwanis – “to serve the needs of children.”

If you would like to become a sponsor of the parade, contact the club at [email protected] or call 309-261-3500. You may also register to become a sponsor on Eventbrite.