Franklin Is The Place To Be To Celebrate The 4th of July

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.

Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. The Patriotic Pet Parade will be at 10:30 a.m., sign up is at https://franklinlionsclub.com/patriotic-pet-parade.

The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by the Nashville Yacht Club Band starting at 6pm. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks. There will also be family games in the kids zone, including cornhole, can jam, face painting, football toss, giant Jenga and kids crafts. Everyone can enter the contest to win the best star-spangled hat! And there will also be a Pilgrimage Tickets giveaway! Concessions will be provided by Smokey Dawggs, Cluckmasters Wings and Things, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Fat People in the Kitchen and Taco. Desserts will be offered by Retro Sno, Moosic City and Padrino’s Pops. Adult beverages will be available by purchase.

Sponsors include Jackson as the stage sponsor and Battle Ground Academy, Medical House Calls, Boyle Cares/McEwen Northside, 107.5 The River, Kiser Vogrin Design, Sheridan Public Relations and City of Franklin Parks. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

New this year is an after-party at the Factory at Franklin benefitting Friends of Franklin Parks and Ellie G’s Dreamworld, Franklin’s first inclusive Playground to be built at the City’s new SouthEast Park off Carothers Parkway in Franklin. Details coming soon.

Bike Walk Franklin will have a dedicated bike parking area near the main barn and will also be distributing free bike lights for riders who need them heading home!

No alcohol is allowed to be brought into City Parks, as mentioned previously concessions will be available including alcohol. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin City limits and are strictly prohibited in City Parks. The grass is dry in the park and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.

For more information about the Franklin Lions Club and TN events festival go to: www.franklinlionsclub.com. For information about Friends of Franklin Parks go to www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

