Franklin Is The Place To Be To Celebrate 4th Of July

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Friday, July 4th in Franklin and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars and much more. The event will also feature a Patriotic Pet Parade at 10:30 a.m. and a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m., Line-up for the children’s parade begins at 4:45 p.m. To register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons.

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show. The show is sponsored by the City of Franklin and WAKM AM-950.

Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by Starrider, a tribute to the music of Foreigner starting at 6:00 p.m. There will also be family games and food trucks and concessions. Food vendors include Buffalo Texas Sausage, Califarmia, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Mikey’s Pizza, Moe Better BBQ, Mojo’s Tacos, Aces Kettle Corn, Annie’s SnoBiz, Mini Melts, Moosic City Ice Cream and Padrinos Pops.

Sponsors working with Friends of Franklin Parks to bring a free and fun family event include Jackson National Life Insurance Company® as the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include FirstBank, McEwen Northside/Boyle Cares, and Medical House Calls. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

No alcohol is allowed to be brought into City Parks. Alcohol will be available for purchase at the park. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin City limits and are strictly prohibited in City Parks. The grass is dry in the park and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.

For more information about the Franklin Lions Club and TN events festival go to Franklin On The Fourth | TN Events . For information about Friends of Franklin Parks go to www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email