Franklin Insurance Veterans Launch Independent Agency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Patrick Baggett and Blake Lambert have left Franklin-based Full Service Insurance/USI Insurance Services, a New York-based provider of risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting with more than 200 offices nationwide, to form an independent agency, Branch Insurance Partners. Prior to forming their own firm, the two had a combined 27 years of experience as professional independent insurance agents.

“Blake and I spent many years building our business by providing a high level of expertise in our fields of specialty paired with a community-focused, client-first philosophy,” said Baggett. “We knew our clients on a personal level, and that’s the kind of culture we are building at Branch Insurance Partners.”

Baggett and Lambert are launching Branch Insurance Partners with six employees. The company will focus on personal and commercial insurance, life insurance, disability and employee benefits. The company’s new office is currently under construction on Franklin Road in North Franklin with completion targeted for the spring.

“The past two to three years have seen quite a bit of consolidation in the insurance business with large firms, many backed by private equity capital, rolling up independent agencies and brokers,” said Lambert. “While there can be benefits to being a part of a large organization, our belief is that clients desire a high level of professionalism along with unmatched customer service. They want to be able to pick up the phone and have their needs and concerns met by a familiar professional advisor who knows their exposures immediately. Our vision is to deliver to our clients a great customer service comeback.”

For the last 12 years, Baggett led the Full Service Insurance/USI commercial lines team as Vice President of Commercial Lines. Active in the community, he serves in leadership positions with numerous nonprofits and was recently elected to the Franklin, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He and wife, Amy, have three daughters.

Lambert spent more than 15 years at Full Service Insurance/USI, serving as Vice President of Personal Lines at the time of his departure. He is a graduate of Leadership Franklin and serves on the boards of several nonprofits and professional associations. He and his wife, Andrea, are natives of Franklin and have three children.

More information on Branch Insurance Partners can be found at www.branch-ins.com.