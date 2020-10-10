Franklin Indian Restaurant to Join Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

As construction continues to progress on downtown’s Assembly Food Hall, the 100,000-square-foot, multi-level food hall announced it will open in spring 2021. The European-style dining and entertainment concept that anchors the Fifth & Broadway mixed-use development has also increased its restaurant partners by announcing three new restaurants.

Saffron, the Indian Kitchen in Franklin will feature an innovative spin on Indian Street Food. Combining local produce with the authentic flavors of India, Saffron will offer special tandooris, kababs, biryanis, curry, chaat and more. In Williamson County, you can find Saffron at 9040 Carothers Pkwy b111, Franklin, TN 37067.

In addition to Saffron, The Donut Distillery, a popular East Nashville dessert destination, joins the team of Assembly Food Hall restaurants. Known for its mini donuts featuring flavors like Whiskey Glaze, Frosted Fruity and Death by Chocolate, the Donut Distillery plans to serve a variety of items including mini donuts and spiked donut shakes. And Oke Poké, a fast-casual restaurant serving Hawaiian bowls, opens its first restaurant in Nashville at the food hall. Customers can choose signature bowls or build their own bowls featuring fresh, high-quality ingredients, like sushi-grade fish.

These partners add to a broad array of restaurants already announced to fill Assembly Food Hall, including:

Desano Pizzaria

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

NoBaked Cookie Dough

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Smokin Chikin

Steam Boys

Thai Esane

The Liege Waffle Co.

The Pharmacy Burger

Since March, when the pandemic began to negatively affect the food and beverage industry, food halls across the country have quickly pivoted to adhere to health and safety guidelines by offering spacious seating and gathering areas, grab-and-go menus and digital contactless ordering and payment options. Food halls are gaining consumer confidence while providing sound business options for restaurants and hospitality companies.

“Now more than ever, restaurant partners are attracted to the food hall model due to the ease of operations and lower financial risk. We’re seeing that momentum and excitement at Assembly Food Hall and are well positioned for a successful opening in spring 2021,” said David Daniels, senior vice president of marketing at The Food Hall Co., Assembly Food Hall’s parent company. “We are excited to announce these new restaurants as part of our expanding deep roster offering a Taste of Music City in one destination for locals and visitors alike.”