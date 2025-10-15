Franklin Indian Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection

Cafe India received a health inspection score of 62 on October 9, 2025, conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health. The routine inspection revealed 15 violations, including critical food safety issues that resulted in 10 pounds of food being embargoed. This marks the second time in 2025 that the establishment has scored in the 60s during routine inspections. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Cafe India

Location: 101 International Dr., STE-106, Franklin, Tennessee

Inspection Date: October 9, 2025

Inspection Score: 62

Embargoed Food: 10 lbs

Violations Found

The inspection identified 15 total violations with no repeat violations. Key issues included improper food storage practices, inadequate sanitation procedures, pest presence, improper cooling methods, and general cleanliness deficiencies throughout the kitchen.

Critical Violations

Temperature control violations were observed with cooked goat and chicken stored at improper temperatures in the reach-in cooler, resulting in 8 lbs of embargoed product. Cut cabbage left sitting out at room temperature was also embargoed at 1 lb. Raw food storage violations included raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food and raw chicken stored next to cooked chicken. Baby roaches were observed in the kitchen.

Recent Inspection Scores:

October 9, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 62

August 20, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93

August 7, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 63

April 16, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93

April 16, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 76

December 12, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 89

December 4, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 67

June 6, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93

May 14, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 62

December 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 95

December 13, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 85

April 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93

April 3, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 67

October 18, 2022 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93

October 18, 2022 – Routine Inspection: 88

