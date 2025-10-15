Franklin Indian Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection

Cafe India received a health inspection score of 62 on October 9, 2025, conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health. The routine inspection revealed 15 violations, including critical food safety issues that resulted in 10 pounds of food being embargoed. This marks the second time in 2025 that the establishment has scored in the 60s during routine inspections. Read more local health inspections here!
Establishment: Cafe India
Location: 101 International Dr., STE-106, Franklin, Tennessee
Inspection Date: October 9, 2025
Inspection Score: 62
Embargoed Food: 10 lbs
Violations Found
The inspection identified 15 total violations with no repeat violations. Key issues included improper food storage practices, inadequate sanitation procedures, pest presence, improper cooling methods, and general cleanliness deficiencies throughout the kitchen.
Critical Violations
Temperature control violations were observed with cooked goat and chicken stored at improper temperatures in the reach-in cooler, resulting in 8 lbs of embargoed product. Cut cabbage left sitting out at room temperature was also embargoed at 1 lb. Raw food storage violations included raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food and raw chicken stored next to cooked chicken. Baby roaches were observed in the kitchen.
Recent Inspection Scores:
- October 9, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 62
- August 20, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
- August 7, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 63
- April 16, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
- April 16, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 76
- December 12, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 89
- December 4, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 67
- June 6, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
- May 14, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 62
- December 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 95
- December 13, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 85
- April 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
- April 3, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 67
- October 18, 2022 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
- October 18, 2022 – Routine Inspection: 88
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cafe India
|62
|101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|71
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|79
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|81
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|82
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|84
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|The Country Boy
|85
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|85
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|90
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|93
|188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|93
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
