Franklin Indian Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection

Cafe India received a health inspection score of 62 on October 9, 2025, conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health. The routine inspection revealed 15 violations, including critical food safety issues that resulted in 10 pounds of food being embargoed. This marks the second time in 2025 that the establishment has scored in the 60s during routine inspections. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Cafe India
Location: 101 International Dr., STE-106, Franklin, Tennessee
Inspection Date: October 9, 2025
Inspection Score: 62
Embargoed Food: 10 lbs

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found

The inspection identified 15 total violations with no repeat violations. Key issues included improper food storage practices, inadequate sanitation procedures, pest presence, improper cooling methods, and general cleanliness deficiencies throughout the kitchen.

Critical Violations

Temperature control violations were observed with cooked goat and chicken stored at improper temperatures in the reach-in cooler, resulting in 8 lbs of embargoed product. Cut cabbage left sitting out at room temperature was also embargoed at 1 lb. Raw food storage violations included raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food and raw chicken stored next to cooked chicken. Baby roaches were observed in the kitchen.

Recent Inspection Scores:

  • October 9, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 62
  • August 20, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
  • August 7, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 63
  • April 16, 2025 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
  • April 16, 2025 – Routine Inspection: 76
  • December 12, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 89
  • December 4, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 67
  • June 6, 2024 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
  • May 14, 2024 – Routine Inspection: 62
  • December 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 95
  • December 13, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 85
  • April 13, 2023 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
  • April 3, 2023 – Routine Inspection: 67
  • October 18, 2022 – Follow-Up Inspection: 93
  • October 18, 2022 – Routine Inspection: 88
Cafe India62101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club711703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/08/2025
The Chile Burrito Co.79330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant81105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/13/2025
The Well Coffeehouse82711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/10/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard844941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/08/2025
The Country Boy854141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
McAlister's Deli85330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Sonic Drive In #475590208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Ching's Asain Bistro93188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile93111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/14/2025

