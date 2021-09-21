Franklin Hosts Community Meetings to Discuss Revisions to Urban Growth Boundary

By
Press Release
-
urban growth boundary

Franklin—The City of Franklin is reviewing its Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) as part of a larger coordinated effort to update the Williamson County Growth Plan. The City’s Planning and Sustainability Department will facilitate a series of community meetings on September 21st and September 22nd to review the working draft of the UGB and gather citizen feedback. While the formal process is not expected to be initiated until next year, the City of Franklin is seeking community input early in the process to build a consensus going forward.

“The City of Franklin has performed technical studies over the summer to propose a draft growth boundary that is fiscally sustainable, where properties and envisioned land uses within the proposed boundary can be effectively served with City infrastructure, services, and facilities within the 20-year planning horizon. We look forward to presenting and discussing the draft boundary with the public, refining the proposal through an open and engaging outreach process,” said Emily Wright, Director of Planning and
Sustainability.

Citizens may attend virtually or in-person in the City Hall Board Room at 109 3rd Ave S. All
meetings will be broadcast live on Franklin TV, the City’s Facebook page, and YouTube
account.

Southwest Basins 1-4: Tuesday, September
21st – 5:30 PM.

Mayes Creek Area: Tuesday, September 21st – 7:00 PM.

Goose Creek Area: Wednesday, September 22nd
– 5:30PM.

All Other Areas: Wednesday, September 22nd
– 7:00PM.

To attend virtually, please visit the project
webpage, www.FranklinTN.gov/UGB and register for the meeting(s) you would like to attend.

The staff is also hosting open office hours on Friday, September 24th and Wednesday, September 29th in the Franklin City Hall Training Room, (109 3rd Ave S) from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here