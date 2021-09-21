Franklin Hosts Community Meetings to Discuss Revisions to Urban Growth Boundary

Franklin—The City of Franklin is reviewing its Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) as part of a larger coordinated effort to update the Williamson County Growth Plan. The City’s Planning and Sustainability Department will facilitate a series of community meetings on September 21st and September 22nd to review the working draft of the UGB and gather citizen feedback. While the formal process is not expected to be initiated until next year, the City of Franklin is seeking community input early in the process to build a consensus going forward.

“The City of Franklin has performed technical studies over the summer to propose a draft growth boundary that is fiscally sustainable, where properties and envisioned land uses within the proposed boundary can be effectively served with City infrastructure, services, and facilities within the 20-year planning horizon. We look forward to presenting and discussing the draft boundary with the public, refining the proposal through an open and engaging outreach process,” said Emily Wright, Director of Planning and

Sustainability.

Citizens may attend virtually or in-person in the City Hall Board Room at 109 3rd Ave S. All

meetings will be broadcast live on Franklin TV, the City’s Facebook page, and YouTube

account.

Southwest Basins 1-4: Tuesday, September

21st – 5:30 PM.

Mayes Creek Area: Tuesday, September 21st – 7:00 PM.

Goose Creek Area: Wednesday, September 22nd

– 5:30PM.

All Other Areas: Wednesday, September 22nd

– 7:00PM.

To attend virtually, please visit the project

webpage, www.FranklinTN.gov/UGB and register for the meeting(s) you would like to attend.

The staff is also hosting open office hours on Friday, September 24th and Wednesday, September 29th in the Franklin City Hall Training Room, (109 3rd Ave S) from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.