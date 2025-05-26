Franklin Home Damaged in Fire

At 12:40 p.m. on May 25, 2025, Williamson County Fire/Rescue and Franklin Fire units responded to a residential structure fire in the Redwing Farms neighborhood, just outside the Franklin city limits. Crews arrived and found heavy fire at the rear of the residence.

Multiple units from Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Arrington Fire & Rescue, Station 19, and Williamson Fire-Rescue provided assistance. Crews battled the blaze and lingering hot spots for several hours.

The homeowner was alerted by smoke alarms and safely exited the home without injury.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated on the back deck.

