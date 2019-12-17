Franklin Home Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

Franklin Police are investigating a home burglary on Astor Way in Franklin on 12/14/2019 at approximately 6:00pm. The suspect was caught on a home surveillance camera. The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’6″ with a medium build. He left the residence carrying a white purse with dark straps. The suspect gained entry through a glass back door.





Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance systems for any footage that might help identify the suspect. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information to help solve this case.

Call Crime Stoppers : (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

