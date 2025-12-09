Franklin Holiday Spirits Festival Returns December 12 at The Factory

Franklin Holiday Spirits is ringing in the season with this festive cocktail event on Friday, December 12 at the Factory at Franklin! Celebrate the spirit(s) of the season with samples of 12 fun-sized cocktails from Baileys, Bulleit, CaptainMorgan, Smirnoff, and many more beloved brands. Photos with Santa, appetizers by Husk, sweet treats from local vendors, and holiday entertainment are sure to delight revelers as they stroll through the beautifully decorated Factory at Franklin.

This 21+ event caters to every palate, with a variety of spirits ranging in flavor from fruity to smoky.Indulge in complimentary bites from Husk and purchase sweets such as cinnamon rolls from Dirty Dough,cookies from Tiff’s Treats, and more.

Holiday Spirits raises money for TennGreen Land Conservancy, which empowers landowners and communities to protect large, connected natural areas that support diversity of life, inspire appreciation of nature, and spark action to protect the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the land that sustains us all. Every sip gets you closer to the nice list!

Enjoy signature cocktails such as: Baileys Hot Chocolate, Captain Morgan Hot Cider, Smirnoff Red White Merry Mule, Corsair Banana Bread Old Fashioned, Insolito Tequila Mistletoe Margarita, Trovador Hot Buttered Rum, Old Forge Andes Mint, Lalo Tequila Cranberry Ginger Paloma, Bumbu Rum Pomegranate & Date Daiquiri, Dirty Monkey Banana Peanut Butter Espresso Martini and more!

Tickets are available and limited. Ticket purchase includes entry to the festival, 12 cocktail samples, and access to photos with Santa, live entertainment, and more. Guests can also purchase the Party Pack Ticket – Save some jingle when you buy 6 or more tickets for you and your friends!

This one-day event takes place on Friday, December 12, at the Factory at Franklin, located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064. The event runs from 6 PM to 9 PM. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are required and available for purchase at www.franklinholidayspirits.com.

