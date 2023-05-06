Franklin High’s Baseball Team to Host Summer Camp

The Franklin High baseball team is hosting a summer camp for elementary and middle school students who want to learn the game and improve their skills.

On June 19-20, athletes have the opportunity to participate in either the youth camp, which is aimed at rising second through fifth graders, or the middle school camp, which is aimed at rising sixth through ninth graders.

The youth camp will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and focus on baseball fundamentals in a fun and active atmosphere. The middle school camp will run from noon until 3 p.m. and focus on the transition to middle and high school baseball.

The cost is $85 per camper with a family max of $200. Campers will get a camp t-shirt, but each athlete will need to bring individual baseball equipment, baseball pants, cleats and a snack. For more information and to register, visit the FHS baseball website.

