Franklin High to Transition to Remote Learning on February 1

WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong sent an update to all students and parents of Franklin High School regarding remote learning.

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers among students and staff, along with ongoing contact tracing and the impact on staffing, Franklin High will transition to remote learning beginning Monday, February 1, 2021, through the remainder of the week. Friday, February 5 will be a Flex Asynchronous Day.

There are more than 15 staff members affected by either confirmed cases or quarantine with more expected by Monday. There are more than 190 students affected by either confirmed cases or quarantine with more expected by Monday.

Your child’s teachers will be reaching out to provide Zoom links and instructions for school on Monday. Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or the administration.

Again, beginning Monday, Franklin High will transition to remote learning through the end of the week with Friday being a Flex Asynchronous Day.

Carol Birdsong

WCS Communications Director