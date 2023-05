Franklin High is hosting the district’s first bowling camp this summer for rising fifth through ninth graders.

On June 13-15 from 9 a.m. until noon, campers will have the opportunity to learn new skills from United States Bowling Congress (USBC) certified coaches. The cost for the camp is $125 per student and includes a t-shirt. To register, fill out the Google Form.

The camp will take place at Franklin Lanes, which is located at 1200 Lakeview Drive in Franklin.

