Franklin High to Change Mascot

Franklin High School will soon have a new mascot.

A committee composed of district administrators and Franklin High faculty, students, school leaders and community members has made a recommendation to Superintendent Jason Golden for the name change.

“The FHS committee reviewing the Franklin Rebels mascot has recommended that I remove the mascot and nickname from Franklin High School effective immediately,” said Golden. “I have reviewed the details of their recommendation and concluded that it’s time for this change. Franklin High School has a long history of excellence that started during the school’s early decades when they were known as the Pioneers and has continued through more recent times. I look forward to the FHS community finding that next mascot and to their continued excellence as one of the top high schools in the State of Tennessee.”

Franklin High will now move forward in collecting mascot suggestions.

“The next step in this process involves FHS Principal Dr. Shane Pantall working with his school community to establish a new nickname and mascot for Franklin High,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb.

Suggestions will be collected through the Franklin High Mascot Suggestion Form and will be accepted until August 5 at 3 p.m. Those making a suggestion should include a rationale for their submission.

“We want input from students, teachers and community members as we work to create new traditions and a welcoming community,”said FHS Principal Dr. Shane Pantall.

A committee formed from parents, students and administrators from Franklin High will review the submissions and choose the top three names. Once the top three names are selected, students will have an opportunity to offer feedback and vote on which mascot they prefer. The school principal will then review the votes and make the final decision.