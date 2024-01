January 9, 2024 – Franklin High dance students are preparing to show off their skills at the annual Dance Choreography Showcase January 11.

Beginning at 6 p.m., intermediate, advanced and International Baccalaureate dance students will take the FHS auditorium stage in the entirely student-run production. There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcome.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS InFocus

