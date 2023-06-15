Franklin High Students Attend JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge

Franklin High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets are learning about teamwork.

Students traveled to Kentucky to participate in the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) June 9-13.

“JCLC was an incredible opportunity for our cadets to develop their leadership skills, engage in thrilling activities and build camaraderie with other JROTC cadets from various schools,” said FHS JROTC Senior Army Instructor retired Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Moore. “They demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience and teamwork throughout the program.”

The activities at JCLC included physical training sessions, critical-thinking exercises, team challenges and adventure courses such as high ropes and ziplines.

“Our cadets were pushed out of their comfort zones, enabling them to develop crucial skills like decision-making and effective communication,” Moore said. “They represented Franklin High with pride and distinction. They exhibited remarkable leadership potential and made lasting connections with other school cadets, fostering unity.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS