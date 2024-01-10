Franklin High Student Nominated for National NATAS Award

January 9, 2024 – Franklin High alum Ethan Whitfield is nominated for Best Writer in the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) National Student Production Awards.

Ethan’s video, Finding Waldo, is among the four nominees in the Writer category. While in the TV/Film program at Franklin High, Ethan’s teacher was Keri Thompson. Ethan is currently studying film at Lipscomb University.

“I’m thrilled for Ethan to have been nominated,” said Thompson. “He wrote, directed, acted and edited the entire project. It is a testament to his incredible talent and dedication to excellence. His hard work, creativity and passion have truly set him apart. May this achievement be the first of many more to come.”

The National Student Production Awards will be streamed February 1 at 12 p.m. Central Time. Nominees were selected from high school entries across the country in 24 programming and craft categories.

For more information about the awards, visit the NATAS website.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News