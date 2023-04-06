Franklin High Schools’ Winter Guard to Host Free Community Performance

FRANKLIN, TENN.- Franklin High School’s Winter Guard will host a free, community performance on Tuesday, April 11th at Franklin High School. The community performance will be open to the public and will start at 7:00 pm in the Franklin High School gymnasium. Both the A and AA Winter Guard teams will perform their 2023 shows, “My Favorite Things” and “My House.”

“Audiences and judges have really responded to the beauty and precision of these shows and the maturity and achievement of the performers,” according to Guard Director Michael Horvath. “We are excited to share these programs with our community to showcase the students’ hard work and to send off the Winter Guard A team as they prepare to compete in the WGI World Championships at the University of Dayton from April 13th through 15th..”

As the Scholastic A (SA) Guard looks ahead to represent Franklin at WGI World Championships, both groups are coming off of a strong 2023 season. The Scholastic AA (SAA) Guard was a finalist at the WGI Huntsville Regional and was the 2023 SAA silver medalist at the SCGC Circuit Championships at WKU in Bowling Green, KY last weekend. The SA Guard was the WGI Huntsville Regional Champion, placed second at the WGI Atlanta Regional, and was the 2023 SA Class Champion at the SCGC Circuit Championships at WKU.

The Winter Guard is under the direction of Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg, with assistance from Laura Anne Grayson and Kate Alward. The Franklin High School Winter Guard was the 2015 SAA Class Champion, the 2021 and 2023 SA Class Champion in SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit), and a 2021 WGI Virtual Finalist. The Winter Guard is part of The Franklin Band family.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also won 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. In November 2021 the band placed 20th nationwide at Grand Nationals with their show, “Lucy.”

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music For All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Dr. Michael Holland and Briana Vogt, assisted by Mike Leitzke, Levi Brandenburg, and Michael Horvath.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS