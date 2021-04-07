Franklin High School Winter Guard Wins SCGC Championship

The Franklin High School Winter Guard took first place at the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit) Tennessee Championships on Saturday with a score of 90.40, their highest score ever. The accomplishment is even more impressive because Saturday’s performance included a new show ending designed only the night before!

Franklin’s Winter Guard had an undefeated season, earning first place at three previous contests at Mt. Juliet High School, Columbia Central High School, and Spring Hill High School. The unit features 24 members under the direction of Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg, instructed by Michael Horvath, Levi Brandenburg, Laura Anne Grayson, and Sally Clark. Their 2021 program is entitled Here For You.

The Franklin High School Winter Guard also received word this weekend that they have advanced to WGI (Winter Guard International) Virtual Semifinals, which will take place on April 10-11. WGI switched to a completely virtual format this year, with competing units being judged by videos they submit.