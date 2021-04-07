Franklin High School Winter Guard Wins SCGC Championship

By
Press Release
-
Franklin high SCGC Champions 2021
Photo Submitted

The Franklin High School Winter Guard took first place at the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit) Tennessee Championships on Saturday with a score of 90.40, their highest score ever. The accomplishment is even more impressive because Saturday’s performance included a new show ending designed only the night before!

Franklin’s Winter Guard had an undefeated season, earning first place at three previous contests at Mt. Juliet High School, Columbia Central High School, and Spring Hill High School. The unit features 24 members under the direction of Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg, instructed by Michael Horvath, Levi Brandenburg, Laura Anne Grayson, and Sally Clark. Their 2021 program is entitled Here For You.

The Franklin High School Winter Guard also received word this weekend that they have advanced to WGI (Winter Guard International) Virtual Semifinals, which will take place on April 10-11. WGI switched to a completely virtual format this year, with competing units being judged by videos they submit.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here