Franklin High School Presents the Production of Clue

Franklin High is bringing a classic board game to life with its production of Clue.

Beginning Thursday, November 10, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Mr. Green will join Wadsworth for what will become a night they’ll never forget.

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. November 10-12. There will be an additional performance on November 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 per person or $8 per student.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

