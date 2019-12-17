You never know who will show up at the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade – on Saturday in Leiper’s Fork, Chris Janson made a surprise appearance with some help from the Franklin High School Fishing team.

As Janson appeared in the parade in a boat, the Franklin High students walked alongside handing out rods and reels to children in attendance as Janson’s song “Buy Me a Boat” and “Good Vibes” played.

“We had a great day in Leiper’s Fork, TN spreading Christmas cheer to kids,” recalled Chris Janson in a release. “Thanks to Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s for donating the rods & reels, and thanks to the Franklin High fishing team for all their help in passing them out. Good Vibes and Christmas cheer!!”

This was the second parade Janson made an appearance in this holiday season. On Thanksgiving Day, he appeared in the Macy’s Day Parade.