Franklin High Receives TN Pathway Certification

Franklin High’s Cybersecurity course is just one of just 159 programs in the state to earn the Tennessee Pathway Certification.

The designation recognizes programs that prepare their students for college and careers by creating a seamless vertical alignment between school, postsecondary programs and career opportunities as a result of partnerships between the district, higher education institutions, employers and community organizations.

Employment opportunities in the cybersecurity field outweigh the number of qualified people to fill them, and Franklin High is working to close that gap.

“These students see that need and have a strong desire to train for the field,” said Franklin High College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) teacher Brent Greene. “They are willing to do the hard work to achieve that goal.”

Greene started the Cybersecurity I and Cybersecurity Practicum classes in the fall with the goal of more courses being taught in the 2021-22 school year. This program, along with Columbia State Community College, received a State grant to purchase a mobile cybersecurity unit which will travel between Franklin and Summit high schools.

“This award is a tremendous honor because it represents the hard work of the students in the program and all involved,” said Greene. “What makes this class so special is the students and their dedication to learning.”

With the education students receive in the program, they will be able to obtain required certifications to pursue a degree or go straight into the job market.

“What this means to me is hard to put into words,” Greene said. “The reason I enjoy my career in CCTE is because of the students and the opportunities to build possibilities like this for them. I love helping students be successful, and this career can meet that need.”