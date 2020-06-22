



After gifting $50,000 to Franklin High, an anonymous donor is encouraging others to give back as well.

The donation, given by an alum from the Class of 1959, was given to establish the FHS Student Assistance Fund. The fund will help students in need of financial assistance enjoy Franklin High to its fullest. It will pay fees and cover tuition, tutoring costs, purchase of equipment, supplies, travel and uniforms as needed.

“When I was told that it was $50,000, I cried,” said FHS Principal Willie Dickerson. “I was told that when they were in school, the donor remembered the students from the Tennessee Baptist Children Home could not fully participate at FHS because they didn’t have the funds. This donation would make sure this doesn’t continue.”

Though the donor wishes to remain anonymous, they wanted to challenge others to support Franklin High in the same way.

“It was stated that Franklin High is the oldest school in the district and a flagship school, and we should have donations and endowments that were larger than any private school in the area,” Dickerson said. “They wanted to challenge other classes to make donations.”



