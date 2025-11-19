Franklin High Mistletoe Market Returns December 6

Mark your calendar! Franklin High School’s beloved Mistletoe Market is back on Saturday, December 6. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Franklin High School.

The festive shopping event will feature over 100 vendors offering a wide variety of unique and handcrafted items including gifts, home décor, apparel, jewelry, gourmet foods, accessories, woodworking, sweets and more.

Admission is free and open to the public and will include a number of food trucks available for lunch or a snack. In addition to shopping, don’t miss a magical visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bring a wish list and get ready for a perfect holiday photo opportunity.

The FHS Mistletoe Market is hosted by the Franklin High School Class of 2026, with proceeds benefiting their Project Graduation. Franklin High located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS

