Franklin High JROTC Conducts Special Mission

The Franklin High Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Admiral Battalion recently completed Operation Return to Launch, a leadership-focused staff ride to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

A staff ride is a term that’s often used in the military to describe an immersive learning experience which gives cadets the opportunity to engage with the concepts of leadership and military operations.

Throughout the day, cadets explored the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, viewed historic rockets and spacecraft, participated in hands-on learning opportunities and connected classroom instruction to real-world applications. Organizers say the experience directly supported the Army JROTC curriculum by reinforcing lessons in leadership, citizenship and teamwork.

“Operation Return to Launch was more than just a field trip,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Moore, Senior Army Instructor for Franklin High School Army JROTC. “It was a leadership laboratory that allowed our cadets to experience firsthand the importance of teamwork, mission planning, discipline and innovation. We are extremely proud of how our cadets represented Franklin High School and Williamson County Schools.”

The event also served as the first major operational mission led by newly appointed Battalion Commander Cadet Lt. Col. Emma Zhang, who successfully coordinated the trip alongside her cadet staff.

Source: WCS

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