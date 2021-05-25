Franklin High JROTC Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Franklin High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) officers are passing the baton to next year’s cadets.

During the annual change of command ceremony May 14, FHS senior and cadet battalion commander Kimberly Embody welcomed incoming cadet commander Davis McKee. It’s a tradition that gives students something they will remember long after graduation, says JROTC instructor Jay Massey.

“This is important,” Massey said. “The kids are the reason that we are here, so we go all out to continue the important Army traditions that we got to experience. We enjoy hearing from our cadets years down the road, and we find pleasure in knowing that we made a difference in the lives of our students.”

