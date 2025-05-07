Franklin High Invites Aspiring Athletes to Summer Camps

Franklin High is inviting aspiring athletes to train like an Admiral at one of its many summer camp options.

Families may visit the school’s GoFan page to register for most of the camps. Softball camp registration is available online in a separate location.

The offered camps are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Soccer: May 27-30

Basketball: June 2-4

Bowling: June 3-5

Wrestling: June 10-12

Football: June 10-12

Softball: June 16-17

Baseball: June 16-17

Cheer: June 17-19

Dance: June 17-19

Volleyball: July 23-24

Source: WCS

