Franklin High IB Program Students Set Record

For the first time since its beginning in 2000, 100 percent of Franklin High’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Program students have graduated with their IB diploma.

All 39 members of the program in the Class of 2022 completed the necessary requirements to earn the diploma. In past years, the diploma numbers for the FHS program have been between 85 and 95 percent. The global pass rate is approximately 86 percent.

“The Class of 2022 is talented and diverse,” said FHS IB Program Co-Coordinator Ray Scheetz. “With high expectations for themselves, they overcame many obstacles during their high school experience and always worked closely with their teachers while challenging themselves to do their best.”

To earn the diploma, students must complete one IB course from each of the six core curriculum groups through their junior and senior years. They also must take the corresponding IB exam for each of those courses. Students are required to take at least three higher-level exams, which are more rigorous than the standard test. The grades on those exams must reach the necessary point total in order to receive the diploma.

In addition to exams, students are required to complete a Theory of Knowledge course, write an essay and complete the seven learning outcomes of Creativity, Activity and Service (CAS).

For more information about the FHS IB Program, visit the FHS website.

