Franklin High IB Program Accepting Applications

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Program is now accepting applications to its Diploma Program and Pre-IB Program at Franklin High School.

Current sophomores are invited to apply to the Diploma Program, and current eighth and ninth graders are invited to apply to the Pre-IB Program for the 2026-27 school year.

Williamson County families will have the chance to learn about the IB Diploma Program through a series of in-person and online meetings. All Williamson County families in sixth through tenth grade are invited to attend, but these meetings will be specially designed for eighth through tenth-grade students and their families.

The IB program is designed for highly motivated, college-bound students and offers rigorous instruction across a variety of subject areas. Students who participate in the program will have the opportunity to receive an IB Diploma, college course credit and scholarships.

If you are interested in more information, please visit Franklin High’s website to view informational videos and access the application or contact IB Program Coordinators Halie Bullock or Lindsey McEwen.

Information meeting dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, November 11 at 6 p.m. in the FHS library (tenth-grade families)

Tuesday, November 18 at 6 p.m. in the FHS library (sixth through ninth-grade families)

Tuesday, December 9 at 6 p.m. on Zoom (sixth through ninth-grade families)

Tuesday, January 13 at 6 p.m. in the FHS library (sixth through ninth-grade families)

Source: WCS

