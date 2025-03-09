Franklin High Hosts Jr. Admiral Cheer Camp

Get ready to show your spirit at the Franklin High Cheerleaders Jr. Admirals Cheer Camp, June 17-19.

Children from 4 years of age to sixth grade are invited to learn cheers, chants, dance, stunts, jumps, crafts and more. The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. until noon and conclude with a performance on the final day.

Registration can be completed online, and the cost is $250 per student. Campers will receive a T-shirt, a camp certificate and admission to the football game on September 5.

For more information, email FHS Cheerleading Coach Lindsey Quirk.

Source: WCS

