Franklin High History Teacher Recognized for Outstanding Achievements

After more than a decade of experience, regional awards and State honors, a Franklin High educator is once again getting noticed for his outstanding work.

Franklin High history teacher Ray Scheetz is the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution (TNDAR) Outstanding Teacher of American History. Scheetz chartered Franklin High’s History Honor Club, which was named a National Chapter of the Year in 2019. Scheetz also sponsors the Mock Trial team and serves as the International Baccalaureate program coordinator. He was named the Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year by the Tennessee Council for the Social Studies in 2019.

“I’ve had a goal to make a bit of a spectacle around history in our schools,” Scheetz said. “I want students to be excited about history class, no matter what their focus and passion, and I want them to view the serious study of history as something that is fun and inherently rewarding.”

Scheetz began teaching history at Franklin High in 2007. He says he enjoys teaching history because it’s both an art and a science and includes looking at facts and perspectives.

“History helps us know who we are, and it provides a basis from which all of our relationships extend,” he said. “It is relevant to all interests and really to all facets of life.”

Moving forward, Scheetz hopes to arrange more history-based events as well as give students more options to further their studies.

“Once we’re past the pandemic, I’d like to get back to arranging activities, hopefully leading to a return of our annual FHS history symposiums,” Scheetz said. “I’d also love to explore publishing options for history students interested in academic writing. History is accessible to everyone, and it can be pursued with widely varying levels of depth and focus.”

The Outstanding Teacher of American History Award honors notable, full-time teachers who have demonstrated excellence in sharing knowledge of American history, fostering a spirit of patriotism and support for the United States and relating history to modern life and events. As the TNDAR Outstanding Teacher of American History, Scheetz received a winner’s pin, a certificate and $500.