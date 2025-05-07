Franklin High History Scholars Earn National Honors

The Franklin High National History Honor Society is a National Chapter of the Year.
This is the third time since 2012 that the group has earned this distinction. As one of just six top chapters nationwide, the club was recognized for its commitment to historical scholarship, creativity and leadership.
“This is a huge deal for our students,” said FHS teacher Ray Scheetz. “This year’s club president, Becca Sharman, has helped turn a major goal into a reality.”
The Franklin High chapter strives to promote global history, lifelong learning and student-led engagement with the past through hands-on activities and community involvement.
Congratulations to all of the club members listed below.
- Abby Webb
- Evelyn Wang
- Madeline Carrico
- Clara Zacchari
- Cate Bethelot
- Ella Nilson
- Jake Sharman
- Ella Kate Pullen
- Connor Parton
- Saaya Patel
- Walker Squires
- Elena Gore
- Liam Wittkopp
- Olivia McCoy
- Marly Mallory
- Aidan DeBlock
- Manasvi Shah
- Dorsa Taheri
- Maya Gemingani
- Andrea Doplechiev
- Rinaz Jamal
- Briana Doty
- Elyse Adams
- Zoe Stallcup
- Olivia Wallace
- Parker Haralson
- Prescott Hull
- Ethan Dausen
- Kate Koenig
- William Berry
- Laura Clymer
- Landry Clark
- Ridham Ohri
- Becca Sharman
