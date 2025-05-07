Franklin High History Scholars Earn National Honors

The Franklin High National History Honor Society is a National Chapter of the Year.

This is the third time since 2012 that the group has earned this distinction. As one of just six top chapters nationwide, the club was recognized for its commitment to historical scholarship, creativity and leadership.

“This is a huge deal for our students,” said FHS teacher Ray Scheetz. “This year’s club president, Becca Sharman, has helped turn a major goal into a reality.”

The Franklin High chapter strives to promote global history, lifelong learning and student-led engagement with the past through hands-on activities and community involvement.

Congratulations to all of the club members listed below.

Abby Webb

Evelyn Wang

Madeline Carrico

Clara Zacchari

Cate Bethelot

Ella Nilson

Jake Sharman

Ella Kate Pullen

Connor Parton

Saaya Patel

Walker Squires

Elena Gore

Liam Wittkopp

Olivia McCoy

Marly Mallory

Aidan DeBlock

Manasvi Shah

Dorsa Taheri

Maya Gemingani

Andrea Doplechiev

Rinaz Jamal

Briana Doty

Elyse Adams

Zoe Stallcup

Olivia Wallace

Parker Haralson

Prescott Hull

Ethan Dausen

Kate Koenig

William Berry

Laura Clymer

Landry Clark

Ridham Ohri

Becca Sharman

Source: WCS

